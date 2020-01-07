SHAH: Criticism of Islam is not hate speech

Junaid Hafeez, a 33-year-old Pakistani English trainer who earned his grasp’s diploma in American literature at Jackson State College, was sentenced to dying for blasphemy. Hafeez was recognized for his candid advocacy for liberal concepts together with feminism and social equality.

Being a secular Canadian of Pakistani origin, his ordeal is private to me.

As a college lecturer, Hafeez drew harsh criticism from the scholar wing of Jamaat-e-Islami political occasion for being “too liberal” and was later arrested after being accused of criticizing the Prophet Muhammad on social media in 2013. He was held in solitary confinement for 5 years awaiting his sentence. Those that represented him had been additionally focused. Hafeez’s first lawyer deserted the case after a number of dying threats. His second lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was gunned down in 2014.

Hafeez was discovered responsible for violating 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which states: “Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation … defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad shall be punished with death.” A draconian legislation that violates the fundamental human proper of freedom of thought and expression.

Oddly, simply three months previous to Hafeez’s sentence, Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan addressed the UN Basic Meeting and pleaded to his Western viewers that there’s “no such thing as radical Islam.” He criticized the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in satirical cartoons as “blasphemy” that harm the feelings of Muslims and predisposes them to endure from anti-Muslim bigotry.

In his speech, Khan recalled the riots throughout the Muslim world in 1989 after Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses was printed. Khan blamed a fictional non-graphical satire of his faith, written by a former Muslim who belongs to the identical ethnicity as Khan, as a main instance of the “cause” of Islamophobia and “racism” in direction of Muslims.

Islamophobia is usually outlined because the irrational concern of Islam and Muslims. There’s little doubt that the Christchurch and Quebec shooters carried deep hatred for Muslims. Furthermore, there are extra pervasive non-violent types of anti-Muslim bigotry resembling when Ben Carson bluntly said that he would by no means vote for a Muslim president. However is the detest of Muslims the identical as being vital of Islam?

The label of Islamophobia has been extrapolated to incorporate well-known atheists resembling Sam Harris, Invoice Maher and Richard Dawkins. Even practising Muslims like Maajid Nawaz who advocate towards radicalization of Muslim youth have been labelled as anti-Muslim extremists. Sam Harris, who’s a fan of Rumi’s poetry and considers Pakistani sufi singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to be his favorite musician, is hardly somebody you would accuse of being an anti-Muslim bigot. But this accusatory time period is being circulated to malign, intimidate and silence real criticism of political Islamist ideology.

As a substitute of highlighting real hatred towards Muslims, the phrase Islamophobia is now getting used to intimidate and silence all criticism of Islam, each overseas and inside. Its evocation shuts down all debates and leaves no room for disagreements.

Mental reformers ought to and should ask tough questions to alter their societies. We within the West are purported to be champions of progressive change by supporting Hafeezes of the world moderately than pampering those that advocate authoritarian conformity.

Politicization of Islam advantages nobody: Each non-Muslims and Muslims alike. Islam is a various religion and numerous interpretations of Islam exists, and to demand conformity in a type of an “Islamic republic” is futile. Muslims themselves are victims of extremist militias and brutal authoritarian regimes. To be a critic of political Islam and Islamic theocracies just isn’t the identical as being anti-Muslim.

— Dr. Ahmed Shah, Alumni College of Toronto, College of Drugs