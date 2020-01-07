Shah Rukh and Aamir were right 5 years back: Anubhav Sinha recalls intolerance controversy

Bollywood celebrities at Akash Ambani,s engagement with Shloka Mehta













Celebs have voiced their opinion in regards to the ongoing JNU assaults however Director Anubhav Sinha’s current tweet has compelled everybody to offer a second thought on his phrases. The ‘Article 15’ director recollected a 5-year-old controversy the place Shahrukh and Aamir had been slammed by everybody for his or her statements on the rising intolerance within the nation.

Sinha tweeted, “Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right…”

Do you keep in mind 5 years again two superstars of India used a phrase that they had been condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The celebs had been Shah Rukh and Aamir. The phrase was INTOLERANCE and so they had been so rattling proper…… — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 5, 2020

The controversy heads again to 2015 when Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan had put forth their views on intolerance. Aamir Khan in an occasion had mentioned, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.”

Shahrukh Khan on intolerance

Whereas Shahrukh advised on Nationwide Tv, “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance. It is stupid to be intolerant and this is our biggest issue, not just an issue… Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot.”

Shahrukh and Aamir’s statements turned a rage within the nation and the actors had been badly criticized by folks. And doubtless that is the explanation these stars have maintained silence on the present scenario within the nation.