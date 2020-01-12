Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma walked out of Kapil Sharma Show without shooting (Throwback)

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













It is all the time enjoyable to look at the Khans on the small display’s greatest comedy present. Be it Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan; each time they’ve come on the present they’ve made certain to elevate the leisure quotient a notch up. And never simply that, the presence of Khans has all the time ensured that the present climbs up the TRP ladder by few rankings.

Whereas we’ve seen Shah Rukh grace the present with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt; there was a time once we might have seen Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan collectively on the Kapil Sharma Present. The duo was supposed to return for the promotion for his or her movie – Jab Harry Met Sejal. Nevertheless, owing to Kapil’s ill-health, the shoot needed to be cancelled.

“Kapil had to shoot with actor Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal on Friday night but he fainted on the sets during the shoot. He is under a lot of stress because of the show and is doing everything possible to keep it on top of the TRP. This stress took a toll on him and the shoot had to get cancelled,” a report in HT stated.

There have been experiences of Shah Rukh Khan being miffed with the comic. Ajay Devgn too had needed to cancel his movie’s promotion which had left him upset. Speaking about the identical to TOI, Kapil had stated, “After Shah Rukh Khan left without shooting, he met me in his car for almost an hour the following day and advised me to take care of my health. Ajay (Devgn) sir can’t be upset with me either, we share birthdays. I haven’t been able to speak with him as he is busy travelling, but there is no bad blood. Even Anil Kapoor returned to shoot with us on a later date. When Arjun Rampal came to our set, I chose to stay put despite feeling sick. In fact, he decided to call it a day after seeing my deteriorating condition. These stars make my show. How can I make them wait? I can’t be above them or the show. If I had not taken this break and cancelled one more shoot, people would have believed all kinds of rumours.”