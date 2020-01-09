Shahab Khan Explains How He Became A Well-Known Social Media Manager At The Age Of 22

Prior to now decade, social media has grown and advanced drastically. What as soon as was thought of as a chatting platform has now develop into a medium of minting cash in hundreds of thousands by influencing the individuals’s lives. One can’t merely reside with out social media and it has develop into an element and parcel of everybody’s lives. Only a few individuals handle to make their careers by self-learning and Shahab Khan is that well-known identify who’s an professional within the subject of social media. He’s presently within the maintain of a large social media community which has bought site visitors of virtually 200 million throughout varied platforms like Fb, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The 22-year previous has specialised in managing content-driven pages which create partaking and informative content material for the viewers. As of now, he’s managing the social media pages of high celebrities together with Snoop Dogg, Akon, Martin Lawrence, 50 Cent amongst others. Shahab has his specialization in coping with paid partnerships and he additionally decides what content material could be posted on the superstar’s pages. With investing in lots of social media pages, he holds a good share out of it and is making good cash on the net. With the development of the web, Khan retains himself up to date and his expertise as a social media supervisor is what makes him stand aside.

With Hollywood operating in his blood, he has experience in dealing with the pages of Hollywood celebrities. Apart from this, he’s additionally engaged on a Hollywood internet collection and it’s believed that Shahab might don the director’s hat. “You can be successful if you know the tips and tricks of work. It’s all about working effectively than slogging on social media. If you have faith in your career plans, go for it and chase your dreams. All it requires is a little self-confidence and the interest towards your work”, mentioned Shahab Khan. Aside from dealing with social media handles of famend celebrities, the younger man has his plans to make his foray into content material creation as effectively.