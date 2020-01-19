Shaheen Bagh Protestors Observe 2-Minute Silence For Kashmiri Pandits

Protests at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi have been happening for greater than a month (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

To indicate solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits at this time to mark their exodus from the Valley, anti-Citizenship Modification Act activists, on protest for over a month, noticed a two-minute silence at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Sunday.

4 Kashmiri Pandits additionally joined the protest and demanded formation of a particular investigation crew (SIT) to make sure justice to these killed in Kashmir.

“We support the CAA, but the Prime Minister should first think about rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiris and then about others from outside Kashmir. Kashmiris are the most persecuted community,” Satish Mahldhar instructed IANS.

“Initially we faced resistance from protestors. But later they allowed us to voice our concern about Kashmiri Pandits,” mentioned Satish Malhdhar.

Earlier within the day, a whole lot of displaced Pandits, together with youngsters, gathered for a silent sit-in at Jantar Mantar, to mark the day when the group was evicted from the Valley 30 years in the past.

Led by the Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch (JKVM), the Kashmir Samiti Delhi, the Roots in Kashmir (RIK) and the Panun Kashmir, the protestors demanded speedy restoration of their human rights as they confronted discrimination for years and got step-motherly remedy.

The group has been organising comparable protests for a few years now.