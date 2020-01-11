Shahid Kapoor injured during shooting of film Jersey

Shahid Kapoor was injured right here in the course of the capturing of a sequence of his upcoming movie ‘Jersey’. The supply stated, “Shahid Kapoor was playing perfectly well and had rehearsals before the shot, but a sudden ball hit his lower lip, which caused bleeding from there! He was immediately treated by a doctor. Moved closer. ”

The supply additional stated, “To close the wound, the doctors had to put stitches on his lips. Due to all this his lower lip has swollen, due to which he will be able to resume the shooting of the film only when his wounds heal It will be done. Shahid is trying his best to heal the wound, so that he can resume shooting in four to five days. ” The movie is being directed by Gautam Tinnanuri.