Shahid Kapoor on getting 13 stitches on face, “Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood”

Shahid Kapoor’s look from the movie jerseytwitter and instagram

Shahid Kapoor has certainly put his blood and sweat for his upcoming undertaking Jersey. That is the second time he has been unwell and injured on the units of the movie.

This time he has damage himself so badly that he has obtained 13 stitches on his mouth after the ball hit his face whereas capturing for an essential scene on the Mohali Stadium on Friday.

As per media experiences, Shahid was enjoying completely high-quality and rehearsing earlier than the shot when the ball unexpectedly got here, hit him on the decrease lip and lower open a large gash the place blood began gushing out. He was instantly taken for the therapy he has obtained 13 stitches and has a closely bruised decrease lip. He’ll resume filming after the swelling subsides and the wound is healed.

After listening to the information, Mira Rajput headed to Chandigarh.

Confirming the identical, Shahid took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

Thanks for all the priority. Sure I’ve obtained a couple of stitches however am recovering quick. #jersey has taken a bit little bit of my blood however a script this good deserves that within the least. Have an excellent one you all. Maintain it actual. Make it depend. Unfold the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

This is not the primary time he has been injured and unwell, on December 12 earlier than kickstarting the shoot of the movie Jersey too he was unwell, and took to twitter and shared the information that he’s high-quality and can now begin capturing for the movie.

His tweet learn, “Thanks all for all the priority and needs. Final 2 weeks I used to be out of motion however am properly and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot begins tomorrow. As regular pre-shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Each character is a brand new problem. And the duty of discovering the reality.”

Thanks all for all the priority and needs. Final 2 weeks I used to be out of motion however am properly and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot begins tomorrow. As regular pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Each character is a brand new problem. And the duty of discovering fact. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Of discovering the soul of a protagonist who’s story deserves being advised. Each character if actual shall be flawed ultimately. Some greater than others. The fantastic thing about life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its personal imperfection. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

And the duality of the human existence is its most difficult side and it’s most fascinating contradiction. I discover energy in weak characters. And vulnerability in sturdy ones. That’s the tastiest a part of the dish. Hope I can discover fact on this new journey. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Jersey throws gentle on a gifted however failed cricketer, who decides to return to the sphere in his late thirties pushed by the will to characterize the Indian cricket group and fulfill his son’s want for a jersey as a present.

The Hindi model of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who additionally helmed the unique 2019 Telugu movie, starring Nani within the lead. Jersey, which additionally options Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, the movie is about to hit the theaters in August 2020.

This is wishing Shahid Kapoor a really speedy restoration!