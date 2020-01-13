‘Shake the table’: Cardi B says she wants to be a politician

Cardi B has revealed her political aspirations in a collection of tweets, telling followers she “really loves government.”

The Please Me star took to Twitter to tell her followers about her newest curiosity, however was fast to emphasize that she isn’t a supporter of U.S. president Donald Trump’s administration.

“I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with (our) Government (sic). Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

As a few of her followers questioned why she’d all of a sudden gone public together with her ulterior profession desires, Cardi promised she is going to clarify additional in a stay video within the coming weeks.

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …” she replied. “So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day.”

She returned to Twitter on Monday so as to add that she simply wants a “couple of years of school” to “shake the table.”

Her tweets come only a week after Cardi took purpose at President Trump for ordering the killing of Iranian Main Basic Qassem Soleimani.

“(That) s**t ain’t no joke!” she tweeted on Jan. three. “Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic).”