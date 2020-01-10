Shakespeare’s First Folio to be sold at N.Y. auction

LOS ANGELES — A uncommon 1623 guide that introduced collectively William Shakespeare’s works for the primary time will go up for public sale in April, Christie’s public sale home introduced on Friday.

The guide, referred to as Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, is anticipated to promote for between US$four million and $6 million, the auctioneer stated. Extensively often called the First Folio, it’s considered one of solely six recognized full copies in personal palms.

The First Folio accommodates Shakespeare’s 36 performs, together with a number of that had by no means been revealed earlier than and may need been misplaced with out it, corresponding to Macbeth, The Tempest, and As You Like It. It was compiled by associates of the author after his dying.

The copy arising on the market will likely be displayed on tour, beginning subsequent week in London, earlier than heading to New York, Hong Kong and Beijing. It will likely be returned to New York for public sale on April 24.

The guide is being offered by Mills School, a non-public liberal arts school in Oakland, Calif.

The document public sale worth of a First Folio is almost $6.2 million, paid in 2001, Christie’s stated.