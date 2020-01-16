Shaky Raptors hang on to beat Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blown leads have been dogging the Raptors like that winter lengthy chilly you simply can’t appear to shake.

Nicely, the Raptors discovered the remedy … however simply. It was a 30-point lead halfway by means of the second quarter and the Raptors wanted nearly each little bit of it.

The Thunder acquired that lead all the way in which down to a few with 2:39 to go earlier than the Raptors tuned out the gang and Kyle Lowry went into no-lose mode.

Lowry hit the ultimate two pictures for the Raptors, a part of a 17-point evening as they staved off the third, and this might have been the most important comeback, rally by an opponent previously 4 video games.

As a substitute it goes within the books as a nervy however well-earned 130-121 win.

The Raptors seemed shaken at instances on this one however by no means totally shook as they stayed the course and acquired contributions from nearly everybody they wanted.

Not even a 12-Zero run to finish the half by a out of the blue engaged Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder may knock this one out of the win column and that wasn’t even their largest run.

Oh the Thunder nonetheless made them work, and doubtless took a yr or two off Nick Nurse’s life, however the hosts refused to stop regardless of that double-digit deficit for many of the recreation

Rookie Terence Davis II specifically appeared to get going precisely when he was most wanted nevertheless it took a slightly public tongue-lashing from his constitution airplane associate Serge Ibaka to get there.

Ibaka furiously gestured at Davis after the rookie despatched him again a cross with subsequent to no time on the shot clock forcing a turnover. On his solution to the bench he let Davis know precisely what he considered the play.

Davis appeared to channel the criticism in the absolute best method – taking out his frustrations on the Thunder.

Davis was one in every of seven Raptors in double digits within the recreation led by the 23 from Norm Powell who did greater than his fair proportion of run-stopping on this one with massive basket after massive basket.

Powell, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have been all within the 20’s in scoring on this one.

For the sport, the Raptors shot a season-high 61.2% from the sphere and nearly 57% from three however have been pushed proper to the top by this Thunder crew.

The Raps now head dwelling for a date with Washington on Friday earlier than it’s again on the street for video games in Minnesota and Atlanta over the weekend.

ON THE WAY

Fred VanVleet ought to be again in uniform sooner or later this weekend in line with Nurse. The Raptors’ level guard has missed 4 video games up to now this stretch with a strained hamstring. His return will carry the Raptors all however again to full well being. Dewan Hernandez stays out with a proper ankle sprain.

With a plethora of choices at his disposal for actually the primary time for the reason that Raptors damage prepare started again on Nov. eight with accidents to Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka. anticipate to see Nurse begin flexing his artistic powers on the subject of lineups.

He didn’t look forward to VanVleet’s return beginning it final evening with as massive a lineup as he has ever began with Lowry the lone small within the lineup. Beside Lowry within the beginning 5 have been Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and the returning Marc Gasol.

That group performed the Thunder starters even however Nurse made it very clear that he’s going to be enjoying with the lineup for at the very least the following couple of minutes.

“Some guys will start tonight that probably won’t start the next night,” Nurse mentioned earlier than he was even positive who he was beginning pre recreation. “I really think you are going to see us shift the lineups around over the course of the next 10 games.”

Nurse would have performed this earlier however the accidents acquired in the way in which.

“I think it’s time to start honing that in a little bit and I think it starts with a lot of experimenting,” Nurse mentioned. “And I believe we wish to be versatile. It’s not straightforward to do. Everyone desires to begin and all that sort of stuff however we wish to be versatile. Once more you get into one (playoff) collection and you’ll go a technique and also you get into the following and you’re going one other. I don’t really feel that’s the time to begin being versatile. I believe we now have to construct a few of that in now as we go. “

CHANGING FACES

Apparently the Raptors have been uninterested in dropping our bodies of another person’s selecting to rival G-League groups.

This time the Raptors acquired preemptive and launched level guard Shamorie Ponds so as to carry again ahead Paul Watson who left the 905’s when the Atlanta Hawks got here providing a 10-day contract.

As quickly because the Hawks refused to carry again Watson, the Raptors put some insurance coverage on him staying in Toronto by providing him the two-way contract they freed up by releasing Ponds.

Nurse mentioned place wasn’t an element in any respect on this one.

“You possibly can’t actually say this place or that place as a result of we now have wanted all of them this yr,” Nurse mentioned of his choice. “I just want a guy who can hold a role down.”

