Shambhala didn’t pressure Boulder family to keep sexual-assault allegations quiet, investigation finds

An impartial investigation commissioned by Shambhala into the arrest of a former member discovered the Boulder-born Buddhist group didn’t strain the dad and mom of the kid to not report sexual-assault allegations, however did discover the group wanted to enhance obligatory reporting and intervention coaching.

Michael Smith, 55, is about for trial in Boulder in April on one depend of sexual assault on a baby by an individual ready of belief with a sample of abuse after prosecutors allege he sexually abused a lady he met via Shambhala a number of occasions beginning in 1997 when the sufferer was 13 years previous.

In line with a police report, the lady first informed a household pal concerning the abuse in 1998 after which informed her dad and mom. A instructor additionally filed a report with Boulder police, although Smith’s identify was by no means included in that report.

At that time, police say Shambhala was contacted and a person named Dennis Southward, who reportedly handled “family conflicts or domestic violence issues within families” for Shambhala, turned concerned.

In line with the report, Southward informed the lady’s household to have Smith enter a “restorative justice” program arrange by Southward reasonably than go to police. Witnesses informed police Smith entered remedy and likewise paid for the lady to go to remedy.

The household then informed Boulder police in 1998 they didn’t need to pursue fees.

Following Smith’s arrest and the discharge of the police report, Shambhala employed Employment Issues LLC Flynn Investigation Group “to investigate how Shambhala handled its involvement in events surrounding the allegations leading to the recent arrest of Michael Smith, a former Shambhala member,” in keeping with an e mail despatched to members on Dec. 7.

Shambhala officers didn’t launch the whole report, as requested by the Every day Digicam, as a result of “the report contains confidential information regarding the identities of those who participated in interviews, and is not available for public release.”

Nonetheless, the Dec. 7 e mail did spotlight “key investigative findings.” In line with the e-mail, the Flynn investigation discovered “Shambhala did not in any way pressure the parents of the minor not to bring charges, either civic or criminal, against the alleged perpetrator,” and that the dad and mom “decided for various reasons not to pursue the matter in the criminal process” on the time.

However the report additionally discovered “areas needing attention,” together with coaching and data of obligatory reporting necessities, clear and documented choices on intervention, a database to trace patters of conduct and “sensitivity to any tendency to rationalize harmful behavior by using non-conventional justifications or solutions.”

“The board will work with CCSG (Code of Conduct Support Group) to insure that the code of conduct and its implementation, in particular the child protection policy, addresses the above issues,” the Shambhala Board wrote within the e mail. “The board wishes to thank the many Shambhala members who responded to the Flynn Group and provided helpful information.”

The 12 months 2019 noticed Shambhala group rocked by scandal and allegations of sexual misconduct.

Along with Smith, one other former Boulder Shambhala member, William Karelis, is also dealing with trial for sexual assault on a baby.

Most just lately, a scholar information group at California’s Chapman College posted a report about allegations of misconduct at Larimer County’s Shambhala Mountain Middle.

The Shambhala Board of Administrators on Thursday issued an announcement on the Chapman College story.

“It is our understanding that a complaint regarding the teacher at Shambhala Mountain Center was raised at the time it occurred, and SMC leadership acted upon it immediately following proper protocol,” the assertion learn. “Upon receiving the complaint, the teacher was removed promptly from SMC property and an investigation was initiated. The SMC investigation results indicated that the complaint was valid and the teacher has been permanently removed from teaching at SMC, and additionally suspended from all Shambhala teaching authorizations pending further investigation.”