'Shame On You...' Mamata Banerjee's Poem Blasts Centre On Citizenship Law

Mamata Banerjee, within the poem, requires “no to hate” and “yes to rights”

Kolkata:

In a strong-worded poem in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Narendra Modi-led authorities on Friday, saying who has given “you” the suitable to “trample” upon “my rights”.

Within the poem she posted on Fb, titled “Adhikar”, she known as the contentious selections “instrument of hate”, including the nation by no means taught the folks to discriminate. She wrote the poem in Bengali and English. The Bengali poem is titled “Adhikar” and the English one is known as “Our Right”.

Within the poem, she expresses disbelief on the present state of affairs within the nation, saying, “the country has become strange, not my land of birth!”

Ms Banerjee goes on to say that India “never taught us discrimination”.

The poem rallies in opposition to the federal government and questions it for taking away rights.

“Who has given you the right to trample upon my rights? Shame on you and your might,” reads the poem.

The Trinamool Congress chief calls the NRC and the brand new citizenship legislation as “instruments of hate” and questions the centre why ought to poor folks stand in queues once more. It’s an obvious dig at demonestisation when folks stood in queues for lengthy hours to change outdated foreign money.

She condemned “dividing people” and affirms all divisions shall be futile. Saying “human rights are for all”, Mamata Banerjee, within the poem, requires “no to hate” and “yes to rights”.

Check out the poem right here:

Mamata Banerjee has been a staunch critic of the Modi authorities and the NRC and citizenship legislation for lengthy. She has reiterated on many events that she wouldn’t implement each in Bengal.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’s going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.