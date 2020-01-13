Shameless officially renewed for 11th and final season

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 09: (L – R) Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Christian Isaiah, Ethan Cutkowsky, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney and William H. Macy attend the celebration of the 100th episode of Showtime’s “Shameless” at DREAM Hollywood on June 9, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photograph by Michael Tullberg/Getty Photos)

With two episodes remaining of season 10, Showtime has renewed Shameless for its 11th and last season.

Shameless, which debuted on Showtime again in 2011 and has been making folks chortle for years, is coming to an finish however after one final run!

The channel has renewed Shameless for its 11th and last season, as reported by Leisure Weekly, and we’re pleased and unhappy on the identical time.

Whereas it has not been formally revealed why the present is coming to an finish, we’re guessing it’s so to go well with the British unique collection Shameless is tailored from. Or, perhaps one other of the collection principal actor desires out? It’s potential the story simply ran out.

In an EW interview final 12 months, John Wells, the showrunner of the collection, revealed that he plans to maintain working the present so long as the Gallaghers have a narrative to inform, the community retains the present on and there are sufficient solid members. What went improper?

It may well’t presumably be the rankings. The present’s present season nonetheless has two episodes remaining however has been obtained very effectively by viewers thus far, particularly conserving in thoughts the hardships this season has confronted. The shortage of Emmy Rossum was difficult, however the return of Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan was equally shocking.

Starring William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah, Shameless season 10 premiered again in November. With out Fiona, the Gallaghers enter a brand new, troublesome stage of their lives with Debbie turning into the pinnacle of the home.

Excessive on drama and romance, this season of Shameless didn’t disappoint, which is why now we have excessive hopes for the finale. The finale will even give us a clue about what the upcoming season goes to be about.

Asserting the renewal information on Twitter, Shameless’ Twitter account launched a teaser nevertheless it doesn’t reveal something a lot, simply says, “Party with the Gallaghers one last time.”

Thanks for the tears, Showtime.

Let’s hope we see all our favourite characters within the last season! Are you excited for the Shameless season 10 finale? Catch the present on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

You may watch the primary 9 seasons of the collection on Netflix proper now. Season 10 is probably going coming to Netflix later this 12 months.