Shane Warne’s ‘Baggy Green’ Cap Raises $1 Million For Bushfire Victims

Cricket star Shane Warne’s “baggy green” cap bought at public sale for greater than Aus$1 million (almost $700,000) Friday, with all funds going to assist victims of bushfires raging in Australia. The spin legend wore the cap throughout his 145-Check profession, during which he took greater than 700 wickets, and stated he was blown away after a late bidding warfare pushed the worth to Aus$1,007,500. It far exceeded the Aus$425,000 paid at public sale for the cap belonging to the legendary Donald Bradman when that was bought for charity in 2003.

“Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thank you/ congrats to the successful bidder – you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations,” he tweeted.

“The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.”

The merchandise comes with an autographed certificates of authenticity from Warne. The id of the profitable bidder not instantly identified.

The “baggy green” is awarded to Australian gamers after they make their Check debut and is worn as a badge of pleasure when they’re on the sector.

Warne determined to place the cap up for public sale on Monday to assist those that have suffered within the catastrophic fires which have devastated elements of the nation and left at the least 26 folks lifeless and nearly 2,000 properties destroyed.

“The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all,” he stated then on Instagram.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis.”

Fellow cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Brief have pledged to donate Aus$250 for each six they smash through the ongoing Massive Bash League Twenty20 match.

High tennis gamers have additionally bought concerned, with world primary Ashleigh Barty donating her winnings from this week’s Brisbane Worldwide to the Pink Cross, though she was knocked out on the first hurdle.

Fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, amongst others, has promised Aus$200 for every ace he serves through the house summer season of tennis.

A “Rally for Relief” exhibition match at Rod Laver Area in Melbourne that includes Roger Federer and Serena Williams is because of happen on January 15 forward of the Australian Open to boost additional funds.