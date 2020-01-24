January 24, 2020 | 2:32am

Shanghai Disneyland mentioned Friday that the park can be closed throughout the busy Lunar New Yr vacation because of the lethal coronavirus outbreak.

The park, residence to Mickey Mouse, had ready a particular “Year of the Mouse” celebrations for park-goers.

However the park and resort mentioned on its web site it will briefly shut beginning Saturday “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety” of its visitors and employees.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation,” a press release learn.

Friends who bought tickets or booked a resort resort can be reimbursed.

Disney opened its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai in June 2016, its sixth amusement park and third in Asia.

The lethal virus outbreak contaminated a whole lot of individuals in China. The flu-like sickness has now killed 25 and contaminated greater than 830 worldwide.