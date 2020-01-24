Shanghai Disneyland Closes Over China Virus Concerns

The Disneyland park and resort mentioned on its web site it might briefly shut from Saturday.

Shanghai, China:

Shanghai Disneyland will shut till additional discover this weekend as a result of a lethal virus outbreak that has contaminated a whole bunch of individuals in China, the amusement park mentioned Friday.

The closure comes as China entered its practically week-long Lunar New 12 months vacation, and the house of Mickey Mouse had ready particular “Year of the Mouse” celebrations for its friends.

However the park and resort mentioned on its web site it might briefly shut from Saturday “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety” of its friends and workers.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation,” it mentioned, including that friends who had bought tickets or booked a resort resort can be reimbursed.

The leisure conglomerate opened its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai in June 2016, Disney’s sixth amusement park and third in Asia.

