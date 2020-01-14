Shanghai Suspends All Ties With Prague In Spat Over Taiwan

A person talks on a cell phone as he seems on the view of the Shanghai skyline, September four, 2014.

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI:

The Shanghai metropolis authorities mentioned on Tuesday it was suspending official contact with Prague after the Czech capital Prague signed a sister metropolis settlement with Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, within the newest spherical of Chinese language-Czech diplomatic tensions.

Czech President Milos Zeman has pushed ties with China. However the capital’s authorities has taken a a lot more durable line, together with Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib’s refusal to eject a Taiwanese diplomat from a convention on the demand of a Chinese language official, and his choice to fly the Tibetan flag at Metropolis Corridor to focus on human rights points.

Billions of price of Chinese language investments within the nation have additionally not materialised.

Taiwan is China’s most delicate diplomatic concern, because the island is claimed by Beijing as Chinese language territory to be taken by pressure if wanted. China has stepped up strain on international governments to fall into line in accepting its claims.

On Monday, Hrib and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je signed a sister metropolis settlement in Prague together with different cultural and tourism offers.

The federal government of Shanghai, mainland China’s most cosmopolitan metropolis and its monetary hub, mentioned in an announcement that Prague’s authorities had made many missteps on Chinese language core points similar to Taiwan.

They’ve “wantonly interfered in China’s internal politics and publicly challenged the ‘one China’ principle”, it mentioned. “The Shanghai city government and people strongly rebuke this and express their stern opposition.”

Owing to the disappearance of the proper “political preconditions”, Shanghai will instantly droop all official interactions with Prague, it added.

China is already indignant with Taiwan after President Tsai Ing-wen received re-election by a landslide final weekend in a marketing campaign by which she routinely denounced China’s efforts at intimidation and mentioned Taiwan wouldn’t be bullied into submission.

Tsai says Taiwan is an impartial nation known as the Republic of China, its official identify, and factors out that the Individuals’s Republic of China has by no means dominated Taiwan.

Taipei Mayor Ko isn’t any supporter of Taiwan’s formal independence. He visited Shanghai final yr and has mentioned that the 2 sides of the Taiwan Strait are a part of “one family”.

Ko is extensively anticipated to face for the presidency within the 2024 elections.