Sharad Pawar Meets Anurag Thakur To Discuss Revival Of Scam-Hit PMC Bank

PMC Financial institution Rip-off: Sharad Pawar met Anurag Thakur to debate potentialities for the revival of PMC Financial institution

Mumbai:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur to debate potentialities for the revival of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Financial institution.

After the assembly in Delhi, the Rajya Sabha member termed the dialogue as “constructive”.

The PMC Financial institution has been put beneath restrictions by the RBI, after a multi-crore rip-off got here to mild following which the deposit withdrawal was initially capped at Rs 1,000, inflicting panic and misery amongst depositors.

The withdrawal restrict was elevated steadily to Rs 50,000.

“Had a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur (@ianuragthakur) in New Delhi to raise the issue of revival of PMC Bank. We had a constructive exchange of views on the topic,” Mr Pawar tweeted.

The fraud at PMC Financial institution got here to mild in September final 12 months after the Reserve Financial institution of India found that the financial institution had allegedly created fictitious accounts to cover over Rs 6,700 crore in loans prolonged to the almost-bankrupt Housing Growth and Infrastructure Restricted (HDIL).

In line with RBI, the PMC financial institution masked 44 problematic mortgage accounts, together with HDIL mortgage accounts, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts had been accessible solely to restricted employees members.

Mumbai Police’s Financial Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate have registered offences within the case.

The EOW final month submitted a 32,000-page cost sheet in opposition to 5 individuals within the multi-crore PMC Financial institution rip-off.

The charge-sheet has named former managing director of the financial institution Pleasure Thomas, former chairman Waryam Singh, former director of the financial institution Surjit Singh Arora, together with HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

The charge-sheet contains the forensic audit report of PMC financial institution and paperwork of properties bought by the accused financial institution officers with kickbacks obtained by them for giving undue favour to HDIL and the Wadhawans.