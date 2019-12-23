Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Meet Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion: Report

Sharad Pawar earlier right now mentioned that allocation of portfolios is the prerogative of the chief minister.

Amid talks of imminent growth of Maharashtra cupboard, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar held discussions in Mumbai on Monday night.

Mr Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Mr Pawar remained closeted in a gathering for almost one hour on the Sahyadri Visitor Home, sources mentioned, including that no chief of the Congress was current.

The Sena, NCP and the Congress are constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities that got here to energy on November 28 this yr.

On the identical day, six ministers from all of the three events, other than Thackeray who took oath because the Chief Minister, have been administered the oath of the workplace.

“The Cabinet expansion will be carried out after holding discussions with the Congress,” an NCP chief mentioned.

Requested in regards to the assembly, Shiv Sena chief and Dwelling Minister Eknath Shinde instructed Marathi information channel “ABP Majha” that the chief minister will give official details about the cupboard growth.

Earlier within the day, Sharad Pawar instructed reporters that allocation of portfolios is the prerogative of the chief minister.

“We also are waiting when our colleagues will be invited to take oath,” the NCP chief mentioned.

Responding to a question whether or not the NCP’s checklist of ministers is prepared, Mr Pawar mentioned his get together would not take a lot time to finalise something.

“We don’t have to go anywhere to seek anybody’s permission,” he mentioned in an obvious jibe on the ally Congress.

A senior Congress chief had mentioned that ministerial faces can be determined after holding discussions with the get together high-command in Delhi.

The opposition BJP had focused the MVA authorities forward of the recently-held winter session of the state legislature over delay in allocating ministries.

