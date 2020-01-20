Sharia law graduate born into Iraqi Turkmen family is revealed as the hardliner now running ISIS

By James Gant For Mailonline

The brand new chief of Islamic State has been revealed as Iraqi Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi.

Two intelligence companies mentioned al-Salbi took over from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after the terrorist chief blew himself up in October.

Al-Salbi, who helped discovered ISIS, introduced in brutal Sharia Regulation in Iraq and Syria, led the enslavement of the Yazidi and has operated internationally.

The terrorist was made chief simply hours after al-Baghdadi died, regardless of his named being reported as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

This was a nom de guerre and officers mentioned they’d heard little of the ‘no person’ on the time.

Spies have unmasked al-Salbi over the previous three months and paint an image of a hardened extremist much like al-Baghdadi, in accordance with the Guardian.

The Mosul-born chief is believed to be some of the influential ideologues left in ISIS’s depleted ranks and is one of many final non-Arabs.

He was born in Tal Afar, a metropolis close to Mosul, to Iraqi Turkmen.

