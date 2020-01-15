Sharing a cuppa with Keanu Reeves

Canadians love their cup of joe — and so they like it much more after they can share with another person, particularly if that particular person is famed Canadian actor Keanu Reeves. This in line with a brand new survey that reveals Canada’s coffee-drinking habits.

Commissioned by Melitta Canada by means of Marketing campaign Analysis, the survey discovered that almost one in 5 (18%) of Canadians selected Reeves as their dream espresso companion, adopted by Ryan Reynolds (13%), Shania Twain (12%) and Justin Trudeau (11%). A complete of 60% of Canadians choose having fun with a cup with another person. And, though ingesting espresso with a celeb can be cool, almost one-third of Canadians choose to share a cup with their accomplice, with the overwhelming majority of Canadians (96%) saying the right cup of espresso is made at dwelling.

The survey additionally discovered that, not solely do many Canadians dream of sharing a cup with well-known celebrities, however additionally they would have liked to have had the prospect to share a cup of java with notable individuals from historical past, together with Terry Fox, Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci and Winston Churchill.

– Take a look at Melitta.ca.



Espresso-Rubbed Sluggish Cooker Pork Sliders

Espresso-Rubbed Sluggish Cooker Pork Sliders

Espresso’s the key ingredient in these scrumptious sliders, excellent for chilly climate consuming and upcoming Tremendous Bowl events. Courtesy Melitta.ca. Serves 6.

2 Tbsp. (30 mL) finely floor 100% Colombian complete espresso beans

1 Tbsp. (15 mL) chili powder

1 Tbsp. (15 mL) brown sugar

1 Tbsp. (15 mL) every salt and pepper

half of tsp. (2 mL) garlic powder

half of tsp. (2 mL) cayenne pepper

half of tsp. (2 mL) smoked paprika

1 boneless pork shoulder (about three lb/1.four kg)

three/four cup (175 mL) barbecue sauce

12 slider buns

Stir collectively floor espresso, chili powder, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic powder, cayenne and smoked paprika. Rub spice combine throughout pork. Place pork in sluggish cooker; pour 1 cup (250 mL) water over prime. Cowl and cook dinner on Low for eight to 10 hours or Excessive for four to six hours or till pork is tender. Switch pork to chopping board. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Shred pork utilizing two forks. Return to sluggish cooker and toss with cooking liquid. Set on heat to serve.

Assemble pork and drizzle barbecue sauce on buns to serve.

Ideas: Add coleslaw or pickles to sliders if desired. Alternatively, serve in regular-size buns or as a filling for tacos or burritos.