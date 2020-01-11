Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 11- Everything about Kreyol Essence as seen on Shark Tank! Unknown Facts

Kreyol Essence is without doubt one of the merchandise to be featured on Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 10. The story behind the beginning of Kreyol Essence is attention-grabbing. Listed below are some info about Kreyol Essence and its founder Yve-Automobile Momperousse.

Who’s the founding father of Kreyol Essences?

Yve-Automobile Momperousse is the founding father of Kreyol Essences. She has diploma in Enterprise Adminstration, BA in City Research, Diploma in Authorities/ Worldwide Improvement from College of Pennsylvania and Masters diploma in Worldwide Agriculture Rural Improvement from Cornell College. She has been in varied college committees the place she held prime positions. She has been a Youth EmpowermentInstructor. She has super expertise within the subject of fundraising, enterprise consulting, board of administrators, workers, as a volunteer.

Story behind Kreyol Essence

The story behind Kreyol Essence is that in her childhood, she used to braid her hair carried out by her neighbours. She favored her mom washing her hair within the kitchen sink. Her hair was getting broken. Her mom used to take away the magic oil which cured her hair. Over the course of time, she broken her hair by doing all of the issues potential, she once more needed to flip as much as her mom for her magic oil. She regarded for Haitian Black Castor Oil within the West Indies retailer in Philadelphia however nobody had the natural oil obtainable. That is when she determined that she shall make this natural oil obtainable for everybody and that is how Kreyol Essences was discovered.

Kreyol Essences creation additionally fulfilled her goals of financial exercise in Haiti. She was an activist in Haiti, who understood that the folks over there wanted jobs.

About Kreyol Essences

Kreyol Essences is all about pure Hair, Pores and skin and Physique Merchandise. Their merchandise include eco-friendly, pure and pure elements. They use indigenous elements from Caribbean Farms. They use pure Haiti Black Castor Oil. They don’t use fillers, parabens, sulfates and synthethic dyes.

Kreyol Essences Product Approximate Value

The Hair Care merchandise vary value between $20-$35.

The Pores and skin Care merchandise vary value between $20-$60.

The Physique Care merchandise vary value between $Eight-$35.

Kreyol Essences Constructive Evaluations

This product has obtained Constructive suggestions all alongside the nation and in addition everywhere in the world. They promote Girls Empowerment, Financial Improvement and Setting Restoration attributable to which they’ve obtained suggestions.

We will quickly discover out whether or not Flex Display screen shall get a Shark Tank Deal or not.