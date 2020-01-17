Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 12- Everything about Ready, Set, Food! as seen on Shark Tank! Unknown Facts

Prepared, Set, Meals! is likely one of the merchandise to be featured on Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 12. The story behind the beginning of Prepared, Set, Meals! is fascinating. Listed below are some details about Prepared, Set, Meals and its founder Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan and Dr. Andrew Leitner.

Who’re the founders of Prepared, Set, Meals!?

Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan and Dr. Andrew Leitner are the founders of Prepared, Set, Meals! Dr Katie Marks-Cogan is an Ivy-league educated allergist. She has accomplished her training from College of Maryland Faculty of Drugs. She is likely one of the members of Clear Allergy Board Licensed Pediatric & Allergist.

Dr. Andrew Lietner is an Anesthesiologist. He has earned his undergraduate diploma magna cum laude in biology from Tufts College in Medford, Massachusetts. He obtained his medical doctorate from the Washington College Faculty of Drugs in St. Louis. He’s board licensed in each Anesthesiology and Ache Administration.

The Story Behind Prepared, Set, Meals!

Each these docs had private experiences with their youngsters affected by Meals Allergy. They launched Prepared, Set, Meals in an effort to make meals allergy prevention secure and simple.

Prepared, Set, Meals was launched in 2018 in Los Angeles, California with a imaginative and prescient to offer all dad and mom a bit of thoughts when their youngsters begin to eat meals. Prepared, Set, Meals is an natural, non-GMO, pure complement. It’s complied with all the rules from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Nationwide Institutes of Well being. With the intention to defend you baby from meals allergy symptoms, every day one packet is combined into breast milk, meals or method. The allergens current within the combine, forestall your baby from Allergy symptoms. Additionally, at a sure stage, the protein ranges are elevated to maintain publicity till your baby is acquainted to meals.

Prepared, Set, Meals Approximate Price

They’ve a subscription plan.

Stage 1 and Stage 2

Stage 1 is all about directions and maintainance.

Stage 2 is about introducing peanut, egg and milk.

You may both purchase a mixture of Stage 1 & 2 or solely Stage 2.

Subscription Plans

1 Month Provide- $49 per month- You shall obtain 1 field each 30 days with no dedication. You may cancel with none penalty.

three Month Provide- $30 per month- You shall obtain 1 field each 30 days. Commit to three month-to-month funds and save roughly 20%.

6 Month Provide- $29 per month- You shall obtain 1 field each 30 days. Commit to six month-to-month funds and save roughly 40%.

Additionally they present free delivery in USA.

Prepared, Set, Meals! Evaluations

They’ve obtained 5-star opinions for his or her product. They’ve prevented meals allergy symptoms which occurred to new born youngsters.

