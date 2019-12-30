Sharp rise in number of pets suffering mental health issues including anxiety and depression

By Ben Spencer Medical Correspondent For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 20:47 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:48 EST, 29 December 2019

It might sound barking mad – however a rising variety of canines, cats and even rabbits are being handled for psychological well being issues.

Pet insurance coverage corporations have seen hovering claims for tackling psychiatric issues, together with anxiousness, melancholy and obsessive compulsive issues.

Payouts to deal with the issues have hit £750,000 this 12 months, a 50 per cent rise on 2018, based on The Sunday Instances.

Pet insurance coverage corporations have seen hovering claims for tackling psychiatric issues, together with anxiousness, melancholy and obsessive compulsive issues [File photo]

Widespread issues for canines embrace leaping up at folks, whereas cats scratch and plenty of rabbits repeatedly chunk the bars of their run or hutch.

Canine proprietor Lesley Church-Burrows, 65, from Epping Forest, Essex, final month despatched Marlie, her Nice Dane, for 2 neurological periods costing £275 every after believing the pampered pet had developed agoraphobia – a concern of leaving a secure house.

The three-year-old, who sleeps on a reminiscence foam mattress and lives off rooster from Marks & Spencer, was identified with a attainable anxiety-induced obsessive-compulsive dysfunction.

She stated: ‘People ask me how a dog can have anxiety and tell me the idea is as daft as a box of frogs.’

Youngsters who develop up with a household canine can see their danger of growing schizophrenia later in life drop as much as 55 per cent, a US research has discovered.

Having a pet cat, nevertheless, affords little profit.