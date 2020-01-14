Shashi Tharoor Apologises After “Eunuch” Comment Against Arvind Kejriwal

Shashi Tharoor tweeted his apology on Arvind Kejriwal tweet right this moment.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has apologised after social media outcry over his feedback towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. He had accused Mr Kejriwal of having fun with “power without responsibility, which has been a prerogative of eunuchs”.

“Apologies to those who found my quote about “energy with out duty” offensive. It’s an old line from British politics, going back to Kipling & Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, & most recently used by Tom Stoppard. I recognize that its use today was inappropriate & withdraw it,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted this morning.

His apology, nonetheless, doesn’t point out the phrase “eunuch”, which had provoked a howl of protests on social media.

That is what the Congress MP had informed CNN-Information 18 in an interview: “Mr Kejriwal is trying to have it both ways. He has made statements deploring the CAA and NRC but has not taken any tangible action. He has not even shown human compassion one expects from a chief minister from victims of violence in his state. In any other state, had students been bashed up in this manner, the chief minister would have visited them and shown them some concern. Mr Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of eunuchs for ages.”

He was accused of “transphobia” and requested to instantly apologise to the LGBT group. Some on Twitter even referred to as for a boycott.

After his apology, the response was combined. Whereas he was praised by a bit for a gesture uncommon amongst politicians, others famous that he had omitted the operative half.