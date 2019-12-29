Shatrughan Sinha’s Advice For PM On Priyanka Gandhi’s Alleged Manhandling

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was “grabbed by the throat” by policewomen as they tried to cease her.

New Delhi:

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha in the present day questioned the alleged police motion on Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, and in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that this was no solution to do “damage control”. The Congress chief had alleged yesterday that she had been manhandled and “grabbed by the throat” by policewomen as they tried to cease her from visiting the house of a retired police officer who was arrested after participating within the protests towards the citizenship legislation.

If the daughter of the Nehru-Gandhi household could possibly be handled this manner, “dread to think what commoners would face,” Mr Sinha mentioned in a collection of tweets.

“First, you removed / downsized the security of VIPs, slowly but surely increased your security, then removed the #SPG cover of the Gandhi family & now, the #UPPolice under your Govt.’s instructions dealt with her in most shameful manner. This is highly condemnable,” he posted on the microblogging website.

His tweets, he wrote, have been for the “perusal, action & reaction” of the Prime Minister. Then added, “Aise, harm management nehin hota sir (That is no solution to conduct harm management)”.

The police had initially stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s car as she was on solution to meet the household of 76-year-old SR Darapuri. She then took a journey on a scooter and when thwarted once more, walked the remainder of the way in which.

Movies from the spot confirmed Priyanka Gandhi being stopped by policewomen as she went on foot, surrounded by supporters and securitymen. After a short scuffle, she managed to stroll on.

“They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,” information company ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

She advised information company PTI that one other girl officer even pushed her to the bottom in course of the scuffle. “I was surrounded by women policemen, and one of them held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my satyagraha,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Archana Singh, the policewoman in query, denied any manhandling, the UP police mentioned. “She says that she was only trying to fulfil her duty to the best of her abilities,” mentioned Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.