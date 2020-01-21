Shaw In India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Samson Replaces Dhawan In T20Is

The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday introduced a 16-member squad for the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection towards New Zealand. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named within the T20 Worldwide (T20I) squad, has been dominated out with a shoulder damage. Sanju Samson has been named his alternative within the T20I aspect, whereas younger Prithvi Shaw has been referred to as as much as the 50-over aspect. Dhawan picked up the damage through the third and the ultimate ODI towards Australia in Bengaluru. All-rounder Hardik Pandya additionally did not make the minimize after failing his health check forward of the tour. Barring Dhawan’s omission, there isn’t a different change within the ODI aspect which performed Australia within the just-concluded collection that India received.

Shaw, who has solely represented India within the longest format of the sport, made a robust case for his inclusion within the limited-overs squad after he scored 150 runs within the second one-day heat up sport towards New Zealand XI on Sunday.

He additionally confirmed good type within the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai after getting back from a doping ban.

Within the bowling division, India have retained the identical assault. They’ve gone with the 4 quick bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the 2 wrist-spinners within the aspect, whereas Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube are the 2 all-rounders.

In Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul is anticipated to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in each T20Is in addition to ODIs.

India’s tour of New Zealand, which lasts over a month-long, kick-starts with 5 T20Is — the primary of which can be performed at Eden Park, Auckland on January 24.

The primary two T20Is towards New Zealand can be performed in Auckland, whereas the subsequent two matches can be performed in Hamilton and Wellington respectively.

The collection will come to an finish with Mount Maunganui’s picturesque Bay Oval stadium enjoying host to the fifth T20I on February 2.

The T20I collection can be adopted by three ODIs which can be held between February 5-11.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav



