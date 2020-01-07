Shaw Ruled Out Of India ‘A’ Practice Matches In New Zealand With Injury

Opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday dominated out of India As two upcoming follow video games in New Zealand, the BCCI mentioned in an announcement. A name on his participation within the one-day and four-day matches in New Zealand can be taken at a later stage, the assertion mentioned. “Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka. Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru,” the assertion learn.

After injuring his left shoulder whereas fielding throughout Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy sport, Shaw was despatched to the NCA for an evaluation of the harm.

The younger Mumbai batsman, who bought injured in an try to cease an overthrow on Friday, neither fielded nor got here in to bat in the course of the ongoing Ranji tie and later flew to Bengaluru.

Shaw was named in each India A squads for the tour and the workforce is about to depart on January 10.