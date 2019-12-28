News TV SHOWS

Shawn Michaels Now ‘Spearheading’ NXT UK

December 28, 2019
Shawn Michaels resisted taking a job with WWE. Now he finds himself with much more duty than he ever thought he’d have.

Whereas talking to After The Bell, Triple H revealed that his outdated pal HBK has actually taken the reigns at NXT UK. In actual fact, he described it because the Showstopper “picking up the ball” as he defined what an necessary a part of NXT UK that Shawn Michaels has turned out to be.

“The one thing that Shawn isn’t even mentioning on his end, everybody has so much going on, but as NXT was evolving to USA [Network] and picking up that pace it made me have to back out of some things. Shawn picked up the ball on the UK and basically that got pushed his way. He was such an integral part of it anyway that he just kind of latched on more to it. He’s been heading over there, what is it? Every five or six weeks we do television. He’s kind of heading over there and spearheading that. Sort of taking on the ownership of that brand totally in and of himself.”

NXT UK already has some large plans for 2020. It seems that Shawn Michaels will proceed to play an important half in that model’s success.

