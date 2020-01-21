Shawn Spears Claims He Wasn’t Invited To The Jericho Cruise

Because the Jericho Cruise continues to make headlines each on and off the ship, it appears as if not everybody was invited to the get together.

All Elite Wrestling stars will clearly be that includes on the cruise over the course of the following few days, however one man who didn’t appear to obtain an invitation is none aside from Shawn Spears.

Whereas this might all simply be a part of a storyline and nothing extra, followers actually aren’t joyful about the truth that one of many firm’s high heels isn’t current for such an enormous occasion.

Spears has had a rollercoaster journey of a time with AEW up so far, however one factor is for certain: he’s being given the artistic freedom to do some fairly fascinating issues together with his character.

Regardless of that, he isn’t even remotely as over as he was again in his days with WWE as Tye Dillinger. No matter whether or not or not that’s due to the ‘Perfect 10’ gimmick, AEW wants to think about altering issues up in the event that they nonetheless need Spears to be a high man on Dynamite.

So far as the cruise goes, we are able to’t think about it really means all an excessive amount of, and that is most likely simply Shawn poking the bear a bit bit.

The true story goes to be what kind of a 12 months he has in 2020 as a result of whereas he might appear like a spring hen, he’s nearly actually shifting into the latter phases of his in-ring profession and might be looking for a shot in the principle occasion scene.