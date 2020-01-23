Shayna Baszler Responds To Critics Who Say She Only Has One Move

As one of many favorites to win the 2020 girls’s Royal Rumble match, it actually appears like there’s a sure stage of stress on the shoulders of Shayna Baszler heading into this Sunday night time.

Even with that being the case, although, she’s nonetheless centered on placing in a single hell of a shift in NXT – which is what she continues to do on every week to week foundation.

She actually has her critics courtesy of the model that she implements, however that has by no means been one thing that’s notably bothered her.

Nonetheless, every so often all of us wish to shut the haters up, and that’s precisely what she’s making an attempt to do.

Baszler took to social media to be able to try to silence the details which might be on the market saying that she solely does one transfer, when in actuality, she’s an extremely expert in-ring technician.

The fear is that her model isn’t going to mesh collectively all too properly with Becky Lynch, if that does find yourself being who she challenges upon profitable the Royal Rumble – which, once more, isn’t a lock by any stretch of the creativeness.

Baszler has been ready for her alternative to show to the lots that she is able to some huge issues in WWE, and it appears like we’re lastly at some extent whereby she’s going to achieve this.

Past that, although, it’s nonetheless value remembering that she positively can wrestle, and that she’s truly even higher at it than many of the girls on the principle roster.