Shayna Baszler Takes Shot At WWE NXT Superstar

Shayna Baszler was a shocking addition to the primary occasion battle royal match on WWE NXT this week. She didn’t win and the Queen Of Spades has Shotzi Blackheart responsible for it.

After Blackheart eradicated Baszler from the battle royal she tweeted out saying: “Welcome to the ball pit.” Baszler didn’t recognize this remark and replied again to the ballsy NXT newcomer.

Ball pits are baby play. You’re not prepared for varsity but.

WWE followers would possibly see Shayna Baszler on the primary roster earlier than later. Till that day occurs she might need to show one thing to Shotzi Blackheart.