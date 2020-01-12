She embodied the hopes for L.A.’s cannabis program. Can she overcome its stumbles?

When Cat Packer was chosen to move a Los Angeles metropolis division that will assist usher within the legalization of marijuana, then-Council President Herb Wesson billed her appointment as a daring instance of what Los Angeles stood for.

Packer had been an activist with the Drug Coverage Alliance who was firmly targeted on how the conflict on medicine had battered communities of coloration. She was younger, black and overtly homosexual, with tailor-made fits, hair reduce in a fade, and the cool, deliberate speech of a lawyer, and he or she had wowed Wesson at Metropolis Corridor when she laid out statistics about racial inequity.

The Division of Hashish Regulation, her new company, was not simply going at hand out permits for pot outlets. It was alleged to do one thing far more bold and radical: Make sure that the communities hit hardest by the criminalization of marijuana would profit from its legalization. Many noticed the trouble as a form of reparations for the drug conflict.

Two years later, Packer would face a livid and dissatisfied crowd of hashish candidates and activists within the marble chambers of Metropolis Corridor and inform them that she was dissatisfied too. That town had ended up hurting a whole bunch of people that took monetary dangers as they tried to nab a restricted variety of licenses. That she routinely advised different cities to not do what L.A. did.

Cat Packer, L.A.’s hashish czar, confronted backlash from activists and candidates after a portal for license functions opened seconds early. Now, licensing for brand spanking new outlets has been placed on maintain. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

If Packer had as soon as appeared to personify L.A.’s progressive imaginative and prescient for hashish, she was now the general public face of its stumbles in realizing that objective. Licensing for brand spanking new outlets had been placed on maintain. Wesson and Mayor Eric Garcetti had referred to as for an audit. Packer was being berated by hashish activists at public conferences and going through threats in her inbox.

“It’s one thing to pass an equitable policy,” she advised the group of candidates and activists. “It’s another thing in its entirety for it to be implemented.”

**

Cat was not the title she was given when she was born in Germany, a navy child who was shuttled to Virginia, Arizona and Virginia once more. Her mom nonetheless calls her “Rina,” a shortening of the German model of her title.

As a younger teen, she turned to the police division to report being sexually assaulted by an officer, however the costs had been in the end dropped for inadequate proof. Packer stated that buddies of the officer had been concerned within the investigation and even her lawyer stated it could be her phrase towards his. It was an early expertise, she stated, of feeling let down by these in energy.

“That’s part of what led me to want to be an attorney,” Packer stated. “I knew that I did not have to make the same decisions that they made.”

After reporting the assault, Packer left Virginia to affix her father in Ohio, the place she would go on to school, grad faculty and regulation faculty at Ohio State College. She had envisioned herself combating for marriage equality when she took a course on marijuana coverage whereas studying Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

The phrases in a single passage rang in her head: “Nothing has contributed more to the systematic mass incarceration of people of color in the United States than the war on drugs.” But her privileged classmates casually smoked pot, and hashish was already turning into a authorized enterprise in some states.

“Part of what was so astonishing to me,” Packer stated, “was how easy it was for us to shift public policy when there was profit as a motive.” In Ohio, an initiative to legalize a restricted variety of marijuana growers was headed for the poll, a proposal criticized by some activists as organising a monopoly.

Packer recalled sparring with a marketing campaign official when he visited her class, mentioning to him that “this initiative wasn’t going to do anything for people of color.” When her professor, Doug Berman, stopped her after class and urged her to go to work for the marketing campaign as soon as she graduated, Packer stated she requested, “Why?”

“Her seriousness of purpose was evident from the get-go,” Berman recalled of his former scholar. He argued that, regardless of the shortcomings that Packer had pinpointed, the marketing campaign would educate her issues she couldn’t be taught in a classroom.

“She could have reacted by saying, ‘These folks are never going to get it,’” Berman stated. As an alternative, she joined the marketing campaign as its assistant director of inside communications — a place she stated amounted to doing nearly the whole lot.

The Ohio initiative in the end failed. Packer had gotten again into grass-roots organizing in Ohio when she noticed that the Drug Coverage Alliance, a gaggle in search of to cut back criminalization in drug coverage, was internet hosting a method session in New York referred to as “Drug Policy Reform Is Racial Justice Reform.” She hitched a Megabus east with a file folder loaded with enterprise playing cards and copies of her resume.

The bus broke down, however she was nonetheless the primary individual to reach on the convention. Lynne Lyman, the previous California state director of the Drug Coverage Alliance, stated she instantly knew that Packer was the one that would assist her safe passage of Proposition 64 — the 2016 measure to legalize leisure pot — and swiftly employed her as marketing campaign coordinator.

In her new job, Packer quickly started reaching out to cities about native packages to make sure “social equity.” Simply months after Packer had moved to Los Angeles, she went to Metropolis Corridor to induce L.A. to place fairness on the forefront of its hashish rules, recounting statistics about black folks being disproportionately arrested on marijuana costs.

When she stopped speaking, Wesson piped up from his seat, “Hey, Cat, do you have a resume? You just impress the hell out of me. Send one to me, please.”

A “cannaboss” espresso mug sits in Cat Packer’s workplace. As a millennial queer lady of coloration, Packer says, “I’m trying to be my truest self in ways that are going to be advantageous for the communities that I serve.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

***

When Packer was chosen to move the Division of Hashish Regulation, many had been elated. Kika Keith, a South L.A. resident who needs to open a store promoting cannabis-infused drinks, stated it was the identical form of hope she as soon as had about one other younger, vibrant black chief — Barack Obama — and that it had led to the identical disappointment.

“I still have love for her. I think she’s a brilliant person,” Keith stated. “But she failed us.”

Packer stated she ought to have finished a greater job at managing expectations a few program that will by no means present licenses for everybody who needed them and that moved slower than that they had hoped. However lots of the issues now roiling the division had been rooted in selections made years earlier, she stated, some earlier than she was even appointed.

Underneath guidelines authorized by the Metropolis Council, the Division of Hashish Regulation needed to first grant approval to current outlets that had adopted metropolis guidelines, then the growers and producers who had provided them, earlier than it may begin licensing new operators like Keith.

It was an enormous activity for a fledgling division with solely a handful of staff in January 2018. “No one could have done what they were asking her to do,” stated Adam Spiker, govt director of the hashish trade group Southern California Coalition.

Because the division struggled to get by the paperwork for a whole bunch of companies, greater than a 12 months and a half handed earlier than it was prepared to begin licensing new outlets below its social fairness program, which was meant to assist these hit hardest by the conflict on medicine. Lots of these entrepreneurs, desperate to seize coveted storefronts, had been already forking over steep rents.

Amid pleas for town to get shifting, Wesson moved to set a tough deadline for the following spherical of licensing. L.A. ended up shifting ahead with the method earlier than it had arrange most of its packages to assist prepare and information candidates in its social fairness program, which is supposed to assist folks from communities disproportionately affected by marijuana criminalization. That call, Packer later stated, left these entrepreneurs weak to “predatory practices” from company traders and landlords

“If the city and Herb Wesson were serious about social equity, they would have funded it first,” Lyman stated, mentioning that the majority of the funding for this system was not supplied till halfway by 2019. “Instead they pressured her to give out licenses without a program being developed.”

Packer had additionally raised issues about one other fateful resolution: Council members determined restricted variety of licenses for brand spanking new outlets could be handed out on a first-come, first-served foundation, in what Spiker later referred to as a “fastest computer contest.” L.A. was flooded with a whole bunch of functions in minutes, far exceeding the accessible licenses.

In October, after activists launched a video displaying somebody accessing the system early, Packer publicly acknowledged that two folks had gotten in minutes early after resetting passwords however had been pushed again in line to the place they’d have been in the event that they’d began proper on time. However a prime aide to Wesson privately advised an applicant that extra folks had gotten in early.

“You gotta be completely transparent about what happened. You can’t omit information, right?” Andrew Westall stated on a video of that dialogue, recorded with out his data. “Because as my wife always tells me, it’s still lying if you don’t tell me.”

In December, days earlier than components of that video had been launched, the division confirmed the system had opened somewhat early and a dozen extra folks had gotten in seconds earlier than the 10 a.m. begin time. Metropolis officers stated these candidates additionally had been bumped again, however Keith and different candidates felt that Packer had lied to them.

“There’s no trust there,” stated Virgil Grant, a hashish trade chief who had pushed for the social fairness program. “They were covering up when they should have been honest.”

Packer stated when she spoke in October, division officers noticed “early access” as folks entering into the system earlier than it was activated, not earlier than 10 a.m. Nonetheless, “I wish that I could have communicated and would have communicated things better,” she stated.

Native activists have additionally questioned whether or not L.A.’s program will in the end assist folks of coloration, whose communities bore the brunt of the drug conflict. Grant has repeatedly drawn consideration to the variety of possible licensees with Armenian surnames.

This system doesn’t single out anybody by race and can’t accomplish that below California regulation. It’s aimed toward poor folks with marijuana arrests, in addition to individuals who have lived in areas closely affected by such arrests.

Packer identified that researchers had pinpointed the policing districts the place marijuana arrests had been particularly steep, however the council based mostly its program on ZIP Codes — a call that ended up looping in areas comparable to Los Feliz, the place arrests weren’t as widespread. If cities wish to goal black and brown communities, Packer stated, “we have to be surgical with our approach.”

**

One of many enduring issues amongst activists is whether or not Packer was vocal sufficient about such issues because the council hammered out and tweaked its guidelines. “She should have pushed back,” Grant stated. “Don’t explain to the council after the fact.”

Packer stated she most well-liked to advocate privately with council members and to mobilize neighborhood members to push publicly for wanted adjustments. When her division was brief on employees, as an example, hashish activists turned up at Metropolis Corridor to prod the council for extra sources. Many blame metropolis leaders for not equipping her division correctly.

“They definitely set her up to fail,” stated Luis Rivera, who as soon as labored for Mayor Eric Garcetti and now heads a nonprofit that assists social fairness candidates. However he argued that Packer may have been extra forceful in insisting that town have help packages up and operating earlier than new outlets may apply.

Wesson and different officers picked “a token person they felt they could work with” due to her inexperience at Metropolis Corridor, Rivera stated. Lyman likewise stated that as a result of Packer “was young and didn’t have any political connections of her own, City Council felt like they could push her around.”

Wesson has declined to be interviewed about Packer whereas the audit of the appliance course of requested by Garcetti is pending. When the video of Westall got here out, a Wesson spokesman stated their workplace had “met with concerned applicants in confidence to hear their grievances and assure them we will do everything possible to restore trust and integrity to the application process.”

Outraged candidates have flocked to Metropolis Corridor, denouncing the method as tainted. On the final assembly of the Hashish Regulation Fee, trade activist Donnie Anderson declared that if nothing was fastened, “it’s gonna be 1992 all over again” — an allusion to the violence that roiled South L.A. after officers had been acquitted within the beating of Rodney King.

Spiker, of the Southern California Coalition, stated town was unhealthy at managing expectations about this system however so had been hashish consultants who led folks to financial institution on getting a license. Within the face of overwhelming demand, “you had a minute chance,” Spiker stated. “Was anyone talking about that? No.”

For Packer, the pressures of the job are compounded by the historic nature of her appointment. She stated her impeccable fits are, partially, a rejoinder to the school advisor at Ohio State who insisted Packer must put on skirts within the office.

It’s additionally a type of skilled armor as a millennial queer lady of coloration.

“I’m trying to be my truest self in ways that are going to be advantageous for the communities that I serve,” she stated. The priority is that “if I do something that’s too radical, they’re not letting any more young people in here, they’re not letting any more queer people in here, they’re not letting any more black people in here, and the women gotta watch out.”

However Packer doesn’t remorse taking the job. “We have to be willing to take on the tough jobs,” she stated. “There’s no substitute for the work. We can pontificate all we want. But someone has to do the work.”