“She Understands Pain Selectively”: Sambit Patra Attacks Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her a number of visits to satisfy these arrested and injured in police crackdown on protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in Uttar Pradesh and the mob assault on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU), BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday stated she “understands pain selectively”.

He additionally requested when will she go to Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan the place a number of kids have died in a hospital.

“I give her Kota challenge and ask her when will she go to Kota where under the nose of the Congress government in Rajasthan so many children have died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well,” Mr Patra stated at a press convention on the BJP’s social gathering workplace in Delhi.

“It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selectivism,” Mr Patra alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress normal secretary for Uttar Pradesh, visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency on Friday, assembly activists held throughout protests in opposition to the brand new citizenship regulation and accusing the federal government of appearing in opposition to the structure.

“They were holding a peaceful agitation,” she stated.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, who had been arrested.

“Ekataji’s little daughter was waiting for her. They told me everything. Injustice was meted out to them. They were thrown in jail, kept there for 15 days and serious charges were levelled against them,” she stated.

“I am proud that they struggled and raised their voice for their country. Whatever the government is doing is anti-constitutional,” Ms Vadra instructed reporters.

Throughout her four-hour go to, the Congress chief additionally prayed on the Sant Ravidas temple. Later she reached Shrimath on boat and met social activists and people held “illegally and lodged in jail by the Yogi Adityanath government,” a Congress assertion stated.

