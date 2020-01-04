News TV SHOWS

Sheamus Returns To WWE SmackDown

January 4, 2020
By H Jenkins

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania. He took a superb break and healed himself up. Now the Fella is again with a vengeance.

Sheamus began reducing promos about his return on WWE tv just a few weeks in the past. He lately revealed his Celtic Cross necklace that he’s been maintaining for at the present time. Now Sheamus is again.

He returned as a heel as properly. It appeared he was going to save lots of Shorty G from The Revival, however he ended up nailing a Brogue Kick on Shorty G as an alternative.

HE’S BACK, FELLA! #SmackDown @wwesheamus pic.twitter.com/hdlBdOSENc

— WWE (@WWE) January four, 2020



