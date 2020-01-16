Sheamus Says WWE Creative Suggested He Wear Suspenders For Return

Sheamus is again and he simply wrestled his first match yesterday as a part of the massive BT Sport welcoming occasion. He’s the Celtic Warrior as soon as once more, however WWE had some attention-grabbing concepts for his return to the squared circle.

Whereas talking with Discuss Sport, Sheamus revealed that WWE despatched him “notebooks” with concepts in them about his return to the ring. A type of concepts included altering up his facial hair and sporting suspenders so he would look “almost exactly like Jack Gallagher.”

“Mate, I got these notebooks of ideas from creative with like, a small moustache, and suspenders and my hair go over to the side…it looked almost exactly like Jack Gallagher from 205 Live and I said ‘you know, we have a person who looks just like this here, right?’ Man, if I did any of it any of those pictures, I’d just be done! I would have been toast.” “The amount of slaggings (abuse) I would have gotten, and that would have just been off my granny! It was just terrible. But you know, we just went so far with the Mohawk. The Mohawk was done. I thought about it and, creatively, myself and a guy I work with called Ray, we just talked about it and it was like [debuting the mohawk] so shocking, you know, and I got that reaction ‘you look stupid’ and stuff and it was a great reaction. It was completely different because we we just hit a roadblock with whatever it was. You can’t go further than that.”

Fortunately, Sheamus was in a position to come again in a gimmick that match him significantly better. We’re not sure how a lot longevity a suspender sporting Sheamus would have.