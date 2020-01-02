Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Sheffield United are exceeding all expectations within the Premier League with their eyes set on a surprising top-six end versus mere survival.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and dwell stream data

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it’s good to find out about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV info.

Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info and match previews will likely be up to date all through the season.

January

10: Sheffield United v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

18: Arsenal v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

21: Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (7:30pm) BT Sport

February

1: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

9: Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport

WINTER BREAK

22: Sheffield United v Brighton (three:00pm)

29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

March

7: Sheffield United v Norwich (three:00pm)

14: Newcastle v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

21: Man Utd v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

April

four: Sheffield United v Tottenham (three:00pm)

11: Burnley v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

18: Sheffield United v Wolves (three:00pm)

25: Sheffield United v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Could

2: Leicester v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

9: Sheffield United v Everton (three:00pm)

17: Southampton v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Sheffield United package 2019/20

United will likely be one in every of two Premier League groups to don pink and white stripes within the high flight this season.

They revealed their new residence shirt on July 1 and the away package quickly adopted – however we’re but to see if they’ll launch a 3rd package.

Try the Sheffield United kits right here!

Captain ???? pic.twitter.com/xpxHVBI6bu — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 1, 2019

Sheffield United switch information

Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Luke Freeman (QPR) – Undisclosed

Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free

Callum Robinson (Preston) – Undisclosed

Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free

Dean Henderson (Man Utd) – Mortgage

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea) – £17m

OUT

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Mortgage

Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe) – Mortgage

Conor Washington – Launched

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle) – Mortgage

Paul Coutts (Fleetwood) – Free

Martin Cranie (Luton) – Free

The right way to watch Sheffield United video games on TV and dwell streaming

A few of our articles comprise contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You may assist us by clicking on these as we might earn fee in case you make a purchase order. There isn’t any additional value to you and we by no means enable this to bias our content material.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels crammed with dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £eight.99

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their current contracts for a further £6.00 monthly. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 monthly.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to point out each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season

Sheffield United stadium information

Identify: Bramall Lane

Capability: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

12 months opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards

Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview

How will Sheffield United fare in 2019/20?

Try our Sheffield United season preview