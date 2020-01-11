Sheffield United Up To Fifth As Oliver McBurnie Sinks West Ham

Scotland’s Oliver McBurnie fired Sheffield United into fifth place within the Premier League as a calamitous mistake and extra VAR drama condemned West Ham to a 1-Zero defeat at Bramall Lane on Friday. McBurnie clinched the factors within the second half when the striker took benefit of a blunder from Hammers keeper David Martin, whose errant go was missed by the equally culpable Fabian Balbuena. West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass thought he had equalised in stoppage-time, however the strike was controversially dominated out on assessment after VAR noticed a handball by team-mate Declan Rice earlier than he offered the help.

The Blades had gone three league video games and not using a win after successive defeats at Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis.

However Chris Wilder’s facet, having fun with a remarkably profitable first season again within the top-flight, are actually simply 4 factors behind Chelsea in fourth.

Wilder tipped David Moyes to make sure West Ham keep away from relegation following his arrival to exchange the sacked Manuel Pellegrini.

However this was a irritating night for Moyes, who was crushed for the primary time after successful the opening two matches of his second spell with the membership.

Moyes has an enormous job on his fingers with West Ham sitting 16th, simply two factors above the relegation zone.

Earlier on Friday, Wilder signed a contract extension that may maintain him at his boyhood membership till 2024 and he was given a rapturous reception by Blades followers earlier than kick-off.

The upbeat ambiance practically received much more boisterous when Oliver Norwood swung within the nook and John Egan headed simply over.

West Ham suffered a blow when goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski appeared to injure his hip whereas taking a goal-kick within the 14th minute.

Fabianski, who appeared distraught as he hobbled off, had solely simply returned from a three-month absence with a hip drawback.

Martin had deputised for a few of Fabianski’s time on the sidelines and he was known as on to step in once more, with disastrous outcomes.

Tense finale

Felipe Anderson ought to have lifted West Ham when the Brazilian seized on Egan’s misdirected header and ran clear on aim, however he shot narrowly large of the far put up.

West Ham had been making their first go to to Bramall Lane since 2007 and plenty of of their followers turned up in Carlos Tevez masks in reference to the Argentine striker’s essential and controversial function in serving to their facet keep away from relegation on the Blades’ expense 13 years in the past.

These travelling Hammers supporters are hoping to keep away from one other relegation dogfight, however they will not have been inspired by their crew’s second half show.

The Blades practically took the lead instantly after the interval when John Fleck’s shot smacked into Pablo Zabaleta and the unfastened ball rebounded to the midfielder, who ought to have accomplished higher than drill large with an open aim at his mercy.

However Wilder’s crew solely needed to wait till the 54th minute to open the scoring.

Martin tried to play a fast goal-kick quick to Balbuena, however the wayward go escaped the dozing West Ham defender and Fleck pounced, squaring the ball for McBurnie to drill underneath the previous Millwall keeper for his fourth aim of the season.

Martin had wept tears of pleasure when he saved a clean-sheet on his West Ham debut of their win at Chelsea earlier this season, however there was solely ache etched on his face this time.

Blades keeper Dean Henderson made a positive save from Manuel Lanzini’s free-kick earlier than denying the Italian once more with one other good cease in a tense finale.

And when Snodgrass beat Henderson on the near-post within the ultimate seconds, West Ham’s celebrations had been curtailed in agonising trend as VAR intervened to chalk it off for Rice’s handball.