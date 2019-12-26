Sheffield United v Watford: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Sheffield United are loving life within the Premier League forward of their showdown with struggling Watford on Boxing Day – reside on Amazon Prime.

The Blades – led by inspirational homegrown boss Chris Wilder – are very a lot in rivalry to crack the highest six and can hope to additional their bid for a shock European place in opposition to backside half opponents.

Alarm bells have been ringing for Watford all season however Nigel Pearson’s arrival at Vicarage Street seems to have introduced a degree of organisation to their play.

Victory over Manchester United will probably be an enormous increase however they have to play for each level out there if they’re to beat the drop.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it's worthwhile to learn about tips on how to watch the Sheffield United v Watford recreation by way of Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Sheffield United v Watford?

Sheffield United v Watford will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

United proceed to defy perception, and have miraculously continued to strengthen themselves all through the course of the season.

Three successive wins have firmly positioned the Blades in rivalry for Europe and a conflict with Watford represents a great probability to make it 4.

Nonetheless, Pearson’s Watford look remodeled already. Technical gamers have emerged from their shells and all the workforce is preventing for the trigger. This may very well be a slight bump within the highway for United.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

