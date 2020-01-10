Sheffield United v West Ham: How to watch Friday Night Football on TV and live stream

Sheffield United host West Ham within the opening Premier League conflict of the weekend.

The Blades are winless in three however stay within the high eight – a testomony to their outstanding efforts to this point.

Chris Wilder’s facet can’t be criticised too harshly although, with their back-to-back defeats coming in opposition to Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool.

West Ham arrive in excessive spirits following the profitable impression of David Moyes’ return.

The Hammers have received each of Moyes’ opening video games to nil – a Four-Zero win over Bournemouth and 2-Zero FA Cup triumph in opposition to Gillingham.

What time is Sheffield United v West Ham?

Sheffield United v West Ham will kick off at eight:00pm on Friday 10th January 2020.

watch Sheffield United v West Ham on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal.

In the event you don't have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by NOW TV. NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Moyes seems to be a good match with West Ham regardless of his failings in a earlier relegation battle with Sunderland.

He steadied the ship final time and is displaying indicators of an identical impact in 2019/20.

This received’t be a basic by any stretch, however it will likely be a detailed one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 West Ham