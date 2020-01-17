Sheffield United’s vice chairman was lawyer who demanded beheading of British nurse

Sheffield United’s vice chairman Joseph Giansiracusa (above) is a lawyer who needed the beheading of flogging of two British nurses convicted of homicide in Saudi Arabia

The vice chairman of Premier League Sheffield United is a lawyer who demanded the beheading and flogging of two British nurses in Saudi Arabia, MailOnline can reveal.

Joseph Giansiracusa is the right-hand man of Saudi Royal Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who controversially gained management of the membership in September 2019 after a Excessive Courtroom ruling.

The authorized battle continues with the membership’s former proprietor Kevin McCabe who has put £100m into the membership over previous 20 years.

McCabe had bought a 50 per cent share for £1 to the Saudi Prince Abdullah. In return Prince Abdullah agreed to speculate £10m over three years. The 2 males then signed an buyers settlement in August 2013.

United had been a League One group who had been haemorrhaging cash however then all modified with the appointment of Chris Wilder as Supervisor in Might 2016.

Two seasons later Sheffield United had been again within the Premier League and the TV cash was rolling in.

Nevertheless underneath a clause within the settlement, now disputed by McCabe, he was compelled to promote his 50 per cent share for £5m in a membership now valued at £104m.

It has now come to gentle that Mr Giansiracusa represented the brother of murdered Australian nurse Yvonne Gilford in opposition to Britons Lucille McLauchlan and Deborah Parry within the controversial 1997 trial.

Mr Giansiracusa needed Brits Deborah Parry (left) and Lucille McLauchlan (proper) executed after they murdered nurse Yvonne Gilford in 1996 whereas he was representing Gilford’s household

Former Sheffield United director Jim Phipps additionally acted for Yvonne’s brother, Frank Gilford.

Each Giansiracua and Phipps had been employed by a Saudi based mostly legislation agency, Jones Day.

The legal professionals demanded the dying penalty for the accused nurses, Lucille McLauchlan and Deborah Parry who had been discovered responsible of the crime.

Nevertheless authorized and forensic specialists from everywhere in the world stated the proceedings had been a farce and that the nurse had been threatened with rape and beatings in the event that they did not signal a confession.

Then Prime Minister Tony Blair and International Secretary Robin Prepare dinner personally made a plea for clemency with Saudi’s ruler, King Saud.

For months Giansiracusa and Phipps aggressively pushed for the dying sentence, saying Yvonne’s brother Frank was in favour of it.

Italian-born Giansiracusa stated ‘He (Frank) has not modified his place. He’s demanding the dying penalty within the occasion of a conviction.’

Saudi Royal Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – seen assembly Wayne Rooney in 2008 – controversially gained management of Sheffield United in 2019 after a Excessive Courtroom ruling

The legal professionals stated Mr Gilford took very critically the choice he needed to make, for the reason that destiny of the nurses was in his palms in the event that they had been convicted.

Phipps stated: ‘He thinks about this each day, however the considered the brutal manner his sister was murdered additionally weighs closely on him.’

In the course of the case Parry’s brother-in-law Jonathon Ashbee stated the Saudi based mostly legal professionals had been ‘Dogged in pursuit of the dying penalty.’

He later added: ‘Phipps’ behaviour has been a shame. He’s a shame to his career and a shame to himself.’

Prince Abdullah’s right-hand man is Italian-born Mr Giansiracua (pictured) at a sport

Each legal professionals are right-hand males to new Sheffield United proprietor, Phipps resigned as co-chairman in 2016.

The 2 Saudi legal professionals’ half within the nurses trial by no means come to gentle as their shopper Prince Abdullah wrested management of the membership.

Lucille McLauchlan was sentenced to eight years and 500 lashes for her half within the dying of Yvonne Gilford.

She died in 2014 after struggling a mind hermorrhage.

Parry nonetheless works as a nurse in Hampshire. She was sentenced to beheading after being discovered responsible of the homicide.

All three nurses had labored on the King Fahd Navy Medical Advanced in Dhahan.

The pair had been finally given a royal pardon after Frank Gilford agreed to simply accept $1.2m so-called ‘blood cash.’

Following subsequent convictions for theft and fraud in Tayside, McLauchlan was struck off the nursing register by the UK Central Council for Nursing.

Final evening Mr Phipps stated he was solely doing his job as a lawyer, which generally entails ‘disagreeable enterprise’.

He instructed MailOnline from his residence in Utah, USA: ‘In the course of the course of the trial, I recall that counsel for Ms Parry and Ms McLaughlin publicly criticised my dealing with of the matter within the phrases you utilize.

Sheffield Utd is on the centre of a authorized battle over its controversial takeover by Prince Abdullah who purchased 50 per cent of the membership for £1 in 2013 then compelled the proprietor to promote his remaining shares for £5million after the membership was promoted to the Premier League and price £104m

Businessman Kevin McCabe (left) is at loggerheads with Prince Abdullah (proper) over the sale of Sheffield United through which McCabe says he was successfully compelled out by the brand new proprietor

‘I recall solely doing my job as a lawyer. As you might respect, generally being a lawyer means being concerned in disagreeable enterprise, as this case certainly was.

‘A fellow expatriate had been murdered in her condominium, stabbed in each very important organ. If I recall accurately, the sufferer was stabbed over 13 occasions.

‘The sufferer’s household needed to see justice completed. As counsel, I sought to assist them accomplish that objective.’

Sheffield United and Mr Giansiracusa declined to remark.