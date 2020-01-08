Shehnaaz Gill’s father calls Sidharth Shukla’s abusive behaviour towards her ‘nok…

Dwelling / TV / Shehnaaz Gill’s father calls Sidharth Shukla’s abusive behaviour in direction of her ‘nok jhok’: ‘I don’t thoughts it’

Singer Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh says he doesn’t thoughts actor Sidharth Shukla’s aggressive behaviour in direction of his daughter on actuality present Bigg Boss, season 13. Speaking to Spotboye, Singh known as it ‘friendship’.

“Yeh dosti hai. Yeh nok jhonk hai, jo chalti rehti hai. (This is friendship. This is banter that’s always there) Think of it, she had pulled his hair prior to what he did. It’s okay,” he instructed the web site. “Mujhe koi aitraaz nahi hai (I do not mind it),” he added.

And eventually, right here’s a video of Shehnaz Gill slapping Siddharth Shukla #BiggBoss13. Hey @ColorsTV what occurred to your ‘strict’ coverage about violence? What a rigged present! pic.twitter.com/v7zdfbg1O5 — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) January 7, 2020

Clips from latest episodes present Sidharth and Shehnaaz hitting one another. First, Shehnaaz hit Sidharth a number of instances whereas the 2 have been in mattress, later, Sidharth appeared to have slapped her with full pressure throughout her face. One other video clip confirmed Sidharth pinning Shehnaaz to the bottom and making threats to her. She was let go solely after she screamed in ache.

Many followers and celebrities have condemned Sidharth’s behaviour on social media. “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV,” wrote actor Shruti Seth. Social Media Star host Janice Sequiera additionally shared a number of movies of the 2 and wrote, “Hey @ColorsTV wtf is happening on this damn show? Matlab, you guys will now allow violence, assault, basically *anything* to happen in the name of entertainment?” Richa Chadha additionally shared Janice’s tweets writing, “Eeeeks!”

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media consumer requested the channel to take strict motion towards him. “How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl,” the consumer commented.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan additionally tweeted towards Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Retweeting somebody, Gauahar mentioned that whereas she didn’t agree with what Sidharth did, she additionally blamed Shehnaaz for going again to Sidharth it doesn’t matter what he does. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she mentioned.

