Shelby Harris seals Broncos victory with batted pass on Raiders’ 2-point conversion: “Everyone wants to be in that moment”

Shelby Harris sprinted towards midfield like a person possessed with celebrating teammates in sizzling pursuit.

The Broncos defensive finish had simply batted down a 2-point conversion move try from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with 7 seconds left to ice a 16-15 victory for Denver. Harris responded with a joyous romp throughout the Mile Excessive discipline. The 290-pound mauler screamed and smiled alongside the best way.

“I was exhausted,” Harris mentioned. “After all the crap that happened in that fourth quarter, and to seal the win, it was just a show of emotion. We did it. Just a fitting way to end the season.”

Harris, a fourth-year professional signed by Denver in 2017, is well-equipped for flattening throws. He entered Week 17 with an NFL-leading eight deflections amongst defensive linemen, exhibiting a eager potential to learn a quarterback’s eyes and infiltrate passing lanes along with his lengthy arms.

On the important thing play, Carr noticed vast receiver Hunter Renfrow close to the goal-line.

“I was running to where (Carr) was throwing it,” linebacker Alexander Johnson mentioned. “The next thing I know, the receiver is on the ground with no ball. I turned my head and saw Shelby running down the field. I was like, ‘Thank you, God.’ ”

Harris has made a behavior out of game-changing performs over the previous three seasons.

In 2017, he blocked a Cardinals’ 44-yard discipline aim try with time expiring to forestall time beyond regulation. Final season, Harris intercepted a move thrown by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the long run zone with a minute left to seal a 7-point win. And, on Sunday, his heroics as soon as once more buoyed the Broncos after Oakland lower its deficit to 1-point late within the fourth quarter with Renfrow’s brief landing catch.

Harris precisely learn the following Raiders 2-point conversion try from the beginning.

“We knew it was going to be a quick pass and it was going to be pretty tough to get a sack,” Harris mentioned. “The next best thing is to knock the ball down, and I saw (Carr’s) eyes. … Everyone wants to be in that moment and everyone wants to make a play.”

Added cornerback Chris Harris: “Shelby’s clutch with the pass breakups. All season, and even last year, he’s been doing that. He has a great knack for being able to knock those passes down.”

Harris is about to develop into an unrestricted free agent this offseason after a career-best six sacks this season. He informed reporters Sunday he prefers a return to Denver and believes the staff carries appreciable second into subsequent season. Harris used his closing play of 2019 to remind Broncos Nation what he does greatest.

“It sums up my career in Denver,” Harris mentioned. “I love it. It’s been an amazing time and I hope it doesn’t end.”