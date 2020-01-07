Sheldon Keefe’s open ways land in positive areas with Maple Leafs

Truthfully, it’s the one method Sheldon Keefe thinks he can coach.

And good on him.

Keefe was blunt on Monday evening in his reasoning for pulling goalie Frederik Andersen in opposition to the Edmonton Oilers, saying he didn’t need his No. 1 netminder “to play behind that,” referring to the Leafs’ poor defensive effort in opposition to Connor McDavid and pals.

After the Leafs held a skills-only observe on Tuesday on the Ford Efficiency Centre, Keefe elaborated.

“Being honest is the foundation of building trust in any sort of relationship,” Keefe mentioned. “Loads of the issues we’re attempting to do right here is to construct one thing the place the gamers acknowledge that we’re on this with them. It’s not us in opposition to them or something like that.

“We’re all on this factor collectively and dealing collectively. We attempt to create an surroundings the place the gamers are snug … in order that when there’s a time the place it’s a must to decide that possibly shocks the system just a little bit that they take it the proper method, recognizing that it’s finished with the proper intent.”

Andersen was gone in favour of Michael Hutchinson, pulled for simply the second time this season and first beneath Keefe after permitting three Oilers targets on 19 photographs. The Leafs went on to lose 6-Four, their 10-game streak with not less than one level finished after McDavid had 4 factors together with an end-of-year, top-10-list aim.

Keefe had a quick chat with Andersen on Monday evening, after which had Andersen into his workplace on the observe facility on Tuesday earlier than having one other dialogue on the ice.

Andersen didn’t carry the loss, or the shorter evening on the job than he would have preferred, into Tuesday.

“No, I get right out here and work,” Andersen mentioned. “I perceive typically there are issues which are out of your management.

“I’m aggressive, so I need to win and I need to be on the market and battling. I truly did really feel nice. That’s why it sucks if you don’t, as a staff, get a win. You’re not going to win each sport.”

Defenceman Morgan Rielly, who was burned by McDavid for the Oilers’ sixth aim, understood Keefe’s cause for taking Andersen out.

“It just means we have to be better,” Rielly mentioned. “(Andersen) has been excellent for us all 12 months.

“The expectation is that we’re going to compete and play arduous, and that wasn’t the case early on within the sport. (Keefe) did what he thought was proper and I agree with him. You need to put your goalie in a very good scenario and it wasn’t for him.”

Andersen is predicted to be again in internet when the Leafs play host to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at Scotiabank Enviornment.

In the meantime, defenceman Rasmus Sandin has re-joined the Toronto Marlies after starring for Sweden on the 2020 world junior event. Keefe mentioned the plan is to have Sandin, who was named the perfect defenceman within the event, stay with the American Hockey League membership relatively than be referred to as as much as the Leafs.

“That is the plan,” Keefe mentioned. “He’s an vital participant for our future, however we really feel like we’ve been going fairly properly right here as a bunch (even) with out (Jake) Muzzin.

“We acknowledge whether or not it’s (Timothy) Liljegren or Sandin, that each guys are proper there they usually’re enjoying tons. They’re a part of issues with us and we’re keeping track of what’s taking place and we’re speaking lots. We all know they’re solely a name away if we have to make a change.”

Ahead Andreas Johnsson, who has missed the previous 14 video games with a leg damage, practised along with his teammates for the primary time however shouldn’t be anticipated again within the lineup quickly, Keefe mentioned.

