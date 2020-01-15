Shell Of A Shell – “Knock”

Shell Of A Shell hail from Nashville, they usually focus on a gnarly, scrappy type of lo-fi indie rock that jogs my memory of early Dismemberment Plan (all the time an excellent look) in addition to different hearty '90 s underground marauders. That marks them as an amazing match for Exploding In Sound, the plucky NYC label that helped to launch Speedy Ortiz, Pile, LVL UP, and others. EIS will launch Shell Of A Shell's debut album Away Group subsequent month, and its lead single – the noisily melodic “Knock” – has absolutely piqued my curiosity. Pay attention under.

Away Group is out 2 / 28. Pre-order it right here.