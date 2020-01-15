Shenmue III’s First Major DLC Battle Rally Will Launch Next Week

Shenmue III’s first main DLC launch, Battle Rally, now has a launch date connected to it. The content material will go on sale on the HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer and Epic Video games Retailer for $7.99 on January 21st. Gamers who beforehand bought the title’s Full DLC Assortment, priced at $14.99, will immediately be capable of entry the brand new content material on launch day.

The sport’s Twitter account shared information of the Battle Rally launch date in a publish this morning. Test it out within the tweet linked under:

Hey #Shenmue3 followers – we’re very blissful to announce that the #BattleRally DLC will launch subsequent week for PS4 & PC on 21 January! Are you prepared? pic.twitter.com/6xmWLAqMma — Shenmue three (@Shenmue_3) January 15, 2020

With the Battle Rally DLC, Shenmue III gamers will acquire entry to “fresh gaming activities” in a race. However the racetrack battles aren’t all followers must stay up for. The upcoming content material can also be set to debut two playable characters. Along with protagonist Ryo Hazuki, Battle Rally will let gamers undertake the position of the charismatic and money-obsessed Wuying Ren. Ryo Hazuki’s sparring associate, Wei Zhen, who’s debuting with the DLC, will function one more elective character. Gamers must also count on to earn new rewards upon finishing the race in first place.

On the time of writing, Ys Internet has but to unveil when the rest of Shenmue III’s DLC will start rolling out. The opposite two add-ons have additionally but to obtain specifics about their contents. One, nonetheless, is claimed to include story-related content material within the type of a aspect quest.

Shenmue III is offered now on the PS4 and PC.

[Source: Shenmue 3 on Twitter via Gematsu]