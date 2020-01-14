Sheriff’s detective was killed after helping someone in need

Det. Amber Leist was ready on a pink gentle Sunday afternoon when she observed an aged girl fall within the crosswalk in entrance of her automotive.

The off-duty detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division put her automotive in park and hurried to assist the pedestrian safely cross on the intersection of Whitsett Avenue and Riverside Drive.

When Leist headed again to her private car, she was struck by a car touring east on Riverside Drive.

Leist “was an outstanding detective who would lead by example, and she definitely led by example through her act of kindness, and we consider this an on-duty death,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva mentioned at a information convention.

The driving force stopped and tried to assist Leist. She was taken to a hospital however died from her accidents. She was 41.

The Los Angeles Police Division is investigating the incident, which is presently thought of an accident.

Leist began her profession with the Sheriff’s Division on the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

She then labored on the Lancaster station earlier than spending 5 years on the West Hollywood station, the place she labored patrol and as a college useful resource officer earlier than she was promoted. Flags have been flown at half-staff Monday all through West Hollywood in reminiscence of Leist.

“She was a treasured member of our Weho family and we are in mourning,” Councilman John Duran mentioned on his Fb web page.

Leist is survived by her dad and mom and two sons, ages 20 and 17. Her older son is on energetic responsibility with the U.S. Navy.

“What she did, it was heroic for her to go out that way,” Leist’s son Daniel Laney informed KTLA-TV Channel 5. “I love her for that. She’s always had a kind heart.”

Capt. Edward Ramirez of the West Hollywood station informed KTLA that Leist took a majority of the station’s home violence instances as a result of she was empathetic and considerate.

She was remembered as somebody who would purchase meals for folks experiencing homelessness and cease on the freeway to assist drivers in want.

“Amber was never off duty, always looking to do a good deed, and unfortunately the good Lord decided to take her doing one of those deeds,” Ramirez mentioned.