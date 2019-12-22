Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about: My face looks great; my hands give my age away

By Inge Van Lotringen For The Each day Mail

Q: I’m 67 and take pleasure in my look — however I’ve forgotten about my palms and so they look so previous! Is there something that would assist?

A: For those who’ve uncared for your palms (like most of us), getting a dramatic enchancment requires severe (and costly!) therapy, like a sequence of chemical peels.

These needn’t be as scary as they sound. The PRX-T33 peel is a mix of medical-grade cell-regenerating and de-pigmenting acids that do their work underneath the pores and skin floor, so that you get no weeping, peeling downtime.

It’s massaged, in layers, into the pores and skin, and neutralised with water after 5 minutes. The backs of your palms will look plumper instantly, whereas crepeyness, strains and age spots are considerably diminished after three to 5 periods, at (ouch) £200-£300 every.

It’s obtainable (for faces and chests as properly) across the nation, in clinics reminiscent of Waterhouse Younger (waterhouse younger.com), who’ve dubbed it the ‘Jet Set Pro Peel’, and Wakefield’s Face The Future (facethefuture.co.uk — electronic mail [email protected] for a clinic close to you).

A less expensive choice is constant use of the right hand lotions. Use one with peeling, plumping fruit acids in a single day (Ameliorate Hand Remedy, £15) and a good sunscreen by day (No7 Shield & Excellent Hand & Nail Cream, £11.50). Arms ought to look higher in two months.

