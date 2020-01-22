Shih-tzu Instagram star, 10, who loves snacking lands a modelling contract

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Printed: 05:51 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:58 EST, 22 January 2020

A camera-happy pooch who loves posing for footage has turned her proprietor’s passion right into a enterprise after signing a modelling contract.

The ‘little Diva’ Willow and her proprietor Heidi Gibbons, 22, from Cleeethorpes, Lincolnshire, spend hours every day posing up for Instagram – however they’ve now been snapped up by an American pet boutique firm.

The Shih Tzu is like most canine who ‘love snacking and strolling’ says Heidi – besides the photogenic pooch boasts almost 12,000 followers on Instagram.

Digital camera-happy pooch Willow, who loves posing for footage has turned their passion right into a enterprise after signing a modelling contract. She is pictured right here in pyjamas along with her personal merchandise

‘Little Diva’ Willow and her proprietor Heidi Gibbons, 22, (pictured collectively) from Cleeethropes, Lincolnshire, spend hours every day posing up for Instagram – however they’ve now been snapped up by an American pet boutique firm

The assured canine turns 10 later this yr however nonetheless wags her tail like a pet when she is aware of she’s getting dressed up for a shoot.

Midwifery scholar Heidi stated she’d all the time taken footage of her greatest good friend nevertheless it shortly changed into an obsession – snapping over 12,000 pictures of her within the final yr alone.

The passion changed into a possible profession for the pair final December after US pet boutique retailer Aki-oka provided the pair a modelling contract.

Willow will now be featured sporting numerous canine attire on their web site and Instagram web page.

The shih-tzu is like most canine who ‘love snacking and strolling’ says Heidi – besides the photogenic pooch boasts almost 12ok followers on Instagram.

The midwifery scholar stated she’d all the time taken footage of her greatest good friend nevertheless it shortly changed into an obsession – snapping over 12,000 pictures of her within the final yr alone

Ms Gibbons says she by no means anticipated her canine to spark a lot curiosity however now believes she’s bought star potential.

She stated: ‘She’s my greatest good friend and I used to be fully obsessed along with her – I’ve all the time taken a great deal of footage of her and put in her completely different garments.

‘She actually loves being in entrance of a digital camera, and he or she’s all the time up for it and he or she’ll do a number of cute poses. She’s a little bit of a diva.

The assured canine turns 10 later this yr however nonetheless wags her tail like a pet when she is aware of she’s getting dressed up for a shoot

The passion changed into a possible profession for the pair final December after US pet boutique retailer Aki-oka provided the pair a modelling contract

‘I simply liked taking footage of her – I by no means anticipated her to obtain a lot curiosity from modelling businesses.

‘I did not count on any of this once I began the web page, however she loves doing it. She’s a born star.’

Little Willow was a Christmas current from Ms Gibbons’ dad and mom in 2010 – and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Ms Gibbons took to Instagram to share footage of her beloved canine in 2014 and amassed three,000 followers inside three months.

Willow (pictured) will now be featured sporting numerous canine attire on their web site and Instagram web page

They now have nearly 12,000 followers and revealed they obtained 4 modelling contracts up to now.

The pouty canine loves the glitz and the glam that comes along with her fame – however Ms Gibbons says she’s going to solely placed on garments that she considers trendy and has over 30 completely different attire to select from, in addition to matching equipment.

‘She’s probably the most pampered little woman, she goes to the groomers each six weeks. I brush her every single day and I am all the time shopping for her new toys and equipment.

‘I’ve spent extra money and time on Willow than I’ve on myself.

Ms Gibbons says she by no means anticipated her canine to spark a lot curiosity however now believes she’s bought star potential. Pictured of their native park

Little Willow was a Christmas current from Ms Gibbons’ dad and mom in 2010 – and the pair have been inseparable ever since

‘She’s bought about 30 completely different outfits and plenty of equipment like bandanas, hair equipment, a pink dressing robe.

‘She’s even bought her personal little clothes attire field.

‘She’s fairly the style critic and there will be occasions the place she does not like an merchandise of clothes and he or she’ll give me a scorned look.

‘She’ll make her opinions fairly clear, however she’s bought a selected trend sense.’

The pair should work tougher than ever to make it within the pet modelling business however Heidi believes they have the chops to do it.

‘This has taken over my life. It hasn’t been straightforward juggling uni and the web page – it is a full-time job.

‘I dedicate 30 hours every week curating her web page. It has been loopy.

‘However I like doing it as a lot as she does. I feel she’s bought the potential to make it massive.’