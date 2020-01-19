Shikhar Dhawan Doubt For New Zealand Tour With Shoulder Injury

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s tryst with accidents continued as he didn’t come out to bat after hurting his left shoulder through the third ODI in opposition to Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. After being taken for an X-ray, Dhawan was seen along with his left arm in sling, placing below doubt his participation within the New Zealand tour, beginning January 24 with a T20 match in Auckland. The staff is about to depart for New Zealand on Monday morning and it’s extremely unlikely that Dhawan will journey with the staff immediately.

“Shikhar’s scans are here. The medical team is looking at the scans. He will be assessed and his condition will be taken care of and then we will take a call as and when we go,” the BCCI media supervisor acknowledged previous to the beginning of skipper Virat Kohli’s press convention.

Dhawan was taken off the sector within the fifth over of the sport on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He had dived to avoid wasting an Aaron Finch shot within the cowl area, hurting his shoulder.

He then walked out and was changed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the sector.

The 34-year-old Dhawan had not taken the sector for your complete length of the Australian innings within the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage whereas batting.

Dhawan had suffered a thumb fracture through the World Cup in Australia and after returning to the aspect he sustained a knee damage through the Mushtaq Ali trophy, requiring 27 stitches.